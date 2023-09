ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $1.4 million sale of a 12-unit apartment building located at 153 Pierson St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. According to Apartments.com, the building was originally constructed in 1896 and offers one-bedroom units. Julie Gralla of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the deal.