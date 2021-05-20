REBusinessOnline

Kislak Negotiates $10.5M Sale of Office Complex in Parsippany, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The Kislak Co. Inc., a New Jersey-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the $10.5 million sale of Troy Office Center, a 126,000-square-foot complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The four-building property sits on a 10.5-acre site that includes 670 feet of frontage along U.S. Highway 46. Tom Scatuorchio of Kislak represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Scatuorchio also procured the buyer, Shree Parsippany Developers LLC.

