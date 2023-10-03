Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Kislak Negotiates $11.1M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

UNION CITY, WEST NEW YORK AND JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $11.1 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 66 units in Northern New Jersey. The portfolio consists of a 44-unit complex in Union City that sold for $6.2 million; a 16-unit property in West New York that traded for $3.8 million; and a six-unit building in Jersey City that fetched a price of $1.1 million. Don Baxter of Kislak brokered the deal. All parties requested anonymity.

