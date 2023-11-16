Kislak Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Property

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $11.8 million sale of Brighton Estates, a 95-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. Built in 1962 and recently renovated, Brighton Estates consists of three two-story buildings that house 13 studios, 66 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom apartments. Tom Scatuorchio of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction. Andrew Scheinerman of Kislak procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.