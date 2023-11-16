Thursday, November 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kislak Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $11.8 million sale of Brighton Estates, a 95-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. Built in 1962 and recently renovated, Brighton Estates consists of three two-story buildings that house 13 studios, 66 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom apartments. Tom Scatuorchio of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction. Andrew Scheinerman of Kislak procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 175,239 SF...

JLL Arranges $260M Loan for Refinancing of Sheraton...

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Alta French...

IronLink Logistics Signs 71,056 SF Industrial Lease in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 37,731 SF Medical Office...

Remedy Medical Properties, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Acquire...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $26.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

It’s Not Déjà Vu: Loan Workouts Return

Hunt Capital Partners Provides $16.5M in LIHTC Equity...