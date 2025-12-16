Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kislak Negotiates $11M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Local brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $11 million sale of Franklin Towers, a 63-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bloomfield. The six-story historic building was originally constructed in 1928 and offers 56 one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom residences. Robert Holland and Tom Scatuorchio of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.

You may also like

Deven Group, Parallel to Develop 631-Bed Student Housing...

Knightvest Capital Sells 296-Unit Lakeside Apartments in Southwest...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 76-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Affinius Capital Provides $200M Construction Loan for Brooklyn...

Logistics Property Co. to Develop 312,279 SF Industrial...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges Financing for Retail Strip Center...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Apple...

Mesa West Capital Originates $30M Acquisition Loan for...

Prestige, Brunetti Deliver 341-Unit Apartment Community at Hialeah...