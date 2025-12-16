Kislak Negotiates $11M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Local brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $11 million sale of Franklin Towers, a 63-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bloomfield. The six-story historic building was originally constructed in 1928 and offers 56 one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom residences. Robert Holland and Tom Scatuorchio of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.