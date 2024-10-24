Thursday, October 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastRetail

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of East Brook Mall in Mansfield Center, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD CENTER, CONN. — The Kislak Co., a New Jersey-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the $12 million sale of East Brook Mall in Mansfield Center, located east of Hartford. Built in 1975 and renovated in 2005, the property totals 275,239 square feet and comprises an enclosed mall as well as open-air retail space and pad sites. Old Navy, Kohl’s, T.J. Maxx and Michaels are the anchor tenants. Barry Waisbrod of Kislak and Andrew Knight of New England Commercial Brokerage represented the seller, America’s Realty, in the transaction.

You may also like

Brookfield Underway on 880,085 SF Industrial Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $38M Sale of Manhattan...

Link Logistics to Undertake 123,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment...

Saddle River Day School Plans New 32,000 SF...

Swire Properties Announces 11 New Tenants at Brickell...

Easton Group Acquires JCPenney-Leased Department Store at Miami...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 106-Unit Active Adult Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

Preiss Co. Acquires 972-Bed Student Housing Community Near...