Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of East Brook Mall in Mansfield Center, Connecticut

MANSFIELD CENTER, CONN. — The Kislak Co., a New Jersey-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the $12 million sale of East Brook Mall in Mansfield Center, located east of Hartford. Built in 1975 and renovated in 2005, the property totals 275,239 square feet and comprises an enclosed mall as well as open-air retail space and pad sites. Old Navy, Kohl’s, T.J. Maxx and Michaels are the anchor tenants. Barry Waisbrod of Kislak and Andrew Knight of New England Commercial Brokerage represented the seller, America’s Realty, in the transaction.