Monday, March 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

UNION AND ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Local brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $12 million sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 75 units in Northern New Jersey. Townley Garden Apartments is a 48-unit complex in Union that was built in 1943, and Knights Manor is a 27-unit building in Roselle Park that was completed in 1950. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Jared Sobel of Walker & Dunlop originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

Sportime Pickleball Opens 30,000 SF Facility in Englewood,...

Knobbe Martens Signs 27,375 SF Office Sublease in...

RangeWater, CenterSquare Buy 352-Unit Apartment Community in Frisco

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 7.6-Acre IOS...

Principal Asset Management Sells 204,000 SF Pinewood Square...

SB Real Estate Partners Acquires 143-Unit Apartment Community...

Dwight Capital Finances $22.5M HUD-Insured Loan for Skyview...

LDK Ventures Buys 109,322 SF Metro Air Park...

Gantry Secures $16.2M in Refinancing for Highlander Apartments...