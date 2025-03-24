Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

UNION AND ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Local brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $12 million sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 75 units in Northern New Jersey. Townley Garden Apartments is a 48-unit complex in Union that was built in 1943, and Knights Manor is a 27-unit building in Roselle Park that was completed in 1950. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Jared Sobel of Walker & Dunlop originated an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal.