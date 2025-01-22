Wednesday, January 22, 2025
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of Southern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

VINELAND, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $12 million sale of Park Towne Apartments, a 108-unit multifamily complex located outside of Philadelphia in Vineland. Built in 1952, Park Towne Apartments comprises 63 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units with terraces and a rental office. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction. Park Towne Apartments was fully occupied at the time of sale.

