ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $13.8 million sale of Wedgewood House, an 80-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Orange. The garden-style, recently renovated complex was built on 1.8 acres in 1968 and houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction. Daniel Lanni of Kislak represented the undisclosed buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.