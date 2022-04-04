Kislak Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Multifamily Building in Elizabeth, New Jersey
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $14.3 million sale of Elizabeth Towers, a 193-unit multifamily building in Northern New Jersey. The elevator-served, 13-story building houses 72 studios, 120 one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom apartment, all of which are subject to either age or income restrictions. Joseph Keenan and Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller, Marshall & Moran Inc., in the transaction. Joni Sweetwood, also with Kislak, represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Elizabeth Towers TG LLC.
