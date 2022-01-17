Kislak Negotiates $16M Sale of Harrisburg Office Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA. — The Kislak Co. Inc., a New Jersey-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the $16 million sale of Olde Liberty Square, a 95,000-square-foot office building in Harrisburg. The property sits on 4.6 acres and features 310 parking spaces. Matt Wolf and Robert Holland of Kislak represented the seller, Room One Corp., in the transaction. Bo Mangam of Landmark Commercial represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Empire Liberty Square LLC.