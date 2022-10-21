Kislak Negotiates $18.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in Vineland, New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $18.3 million sale of Spring Gardens, a 130-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Vineland. The property was built on 13.4 acres in 1974 and houses 64 one-bedroom units and 66 two-bedroom residences across 16 buildings. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.