Kislak Negotiates $18.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $18.3 million sale of Spring Gardens, a 130-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Vineland. The property was built on 13.4 acres in 1974 and houses 64 one-bedroom units and 66 two-bedroom residences across 16 buildings. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.