Kislak Negotiates $19.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Bergen County, New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD PARK, CLIFFSIDE PARK AND LEONIA, N.J. — Kislak Co. has negotiated the $19.2 million sale of an 85-unit multifamily portfolio in Bergen County, located just west of New York City. The portfolio includes The Madison, a 36-unit property in Ridgefield Park; The Manor, a 34-unit complex in Cliffside Park; and a 15-unit building in Leonia. Novel Property Ventures sold the portfolio, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, to Titanium Capital Partners. Robert Squires and Don Baxter of Kislak brokered the deal.

