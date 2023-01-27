REBusinessOnline

Kislak Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Multifamily Building in Asbury Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $2.2 million sale of a four-unit multifamily building located in the coastal New Jersey city of Asbury Park. The building consists of two one-bedroom units, two two-bedrooom units and 3,300 square feet of retail space. Daniel Lanni of Kislak represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Featured Properties  