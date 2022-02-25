Kislak Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in East Orange, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $2.6 million sale of a 17-unit multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. The property includes three retail spaces. Julie Gralla of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction, and Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.