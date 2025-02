TRENTON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $2.8 million sale of Belleview Commons, a 24-unit apartment building in Trenton. The three-story building houses a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and recently underwent a capital improvement program. Barry Waisbrod of Kislak brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.