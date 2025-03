ORADELL, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $2.9 million sale of a 13-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Oradell. Completed in 1980, the building at 222 Kinderkamack Roadexclusively offers studio apartments and includes 5,195 square feet of office space. Robert Squires of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.