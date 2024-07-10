Kislak Negotiates $20.5M Sale of Atlantic City Multifamily Portfolio

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. has negotiated the $20.5 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 258 units in Atlantic City. The portfolio includes Atlantic Venice Park Apartments (112 units); Venice Park Condominiums (78 units operated as rentals); and Hamilton Venice Apartments (68 units). The properties were all built in 1970 and comprise 33 buildings that house 237 two-bedroom units and 21 one-bedroom units. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the undisclosed seller, which disposed of the properties via three separate limited liability companies, in the transaction. Sweetwood also procured the undisclosed buyer.