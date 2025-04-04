Kislak Negotiates $22.1M Sale Multifamily Property in Summit, New Jersey

SUMMIT, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $22.1 million sale of The Parc at Summit, a 57-unit multifamily property in Northern New Jersey. The five-building complex was constructed on a 3.3-acre site in 1950 and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as three-bedroom townhomes. Robert Holland and Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller, which recently invested $1.5 million in capital improvements to the property, in the transaction. Joni Sweetwood, also with Kislak, procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.