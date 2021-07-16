Kislak Negotiates $22.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in Newton, New Jersey

NEWTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $22.6 million sale of Merriam Gateway Apartments, a 101-unit multifamily building in Newton, about 60 miles west of New York City. The unit mix comprises eight studios, three studios with lofts, 75 one-bedroom apartments and 15 two-bedroom apartments. In addition, the property houses 10,000 square feet of commercial space. Joseph Keenan of Kislak represented the seller, an entity doing business as Merriam Gateway Apartments Inc., in the transaction. Justin Lupo, also with Kislak, procured the buyer, an affiliate of Blue Diamond Equities LLC. The property, which has since been rebranded as The Cobbler Lofts, was roughly 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.