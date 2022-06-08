REBusinessOnline

Kislak Negotiates $29M Sale of Multifamily Property in Keyport, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

KEYPORT, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $29 million sale of a 132-unit multifamily property located at 251 Atlantic St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Keyport. The property consists of six buildings that house 22 studios, 78 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom residences and two three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Robert Holland and Barry Waisbrod of Kislak represented the seller, an entity doing business as Keyport Village Apartments DE LLC, in the transaction. Joni Sweetwood, also with Kislak, procured the undisclosed buyer.

