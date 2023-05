DUNCANNON, PA. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $3 million sale of a property in Duncannon, a northern suburb of Harrisburg, that consists of 31 residential units and 47 self-storage units. Arbor Manor Apartments & Storage was originally built on 5.5 acres in 1980. Matt Wolf of Kislak represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.