ELIZABETH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of two multifamily properties totaling 20 units in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. Both buildings rise three stories, and one of the buildings includes two commercial spaces. Don Baxter and Michael Salomon of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction, and Joni Sweetwood of Kislak procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.