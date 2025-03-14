Kislak Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4.2 million sale of Redwood Apartments, a 16-unit, newly constructed apartment building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Paterson. The unit mix comprises two studios, six one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom residences. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction, and Robert Squires, also with Kislak, procured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies.