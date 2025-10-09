Kislak Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Affordable Housing Complex in Livingston, New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Local brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4.5 million sale of Peachtree Apartments, a 51-unit affordable housing complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. Built in 2022, Peachtree Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Information on specific amenities and income restrictions was not disclosed. Matt Weilheimer and Tom Scatuorchio of Kislak represented the seller, Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy, in the deal and procured the undisclosed buyer.