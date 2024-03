HARRISBURG, PA. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4.6 million sale of Uptown Plaza, a 156,066-square-foot shopping center in Harrisburg. The center was built on 14 acres in 1957 and includes two pad sites, one of which is occupied by McDonald’s. Robert Holland of Kislak represented the seller, Town Associates, LP, in the transaction. Barry Waisbrod, also with Kislak, procured the buyer, America’s Realty LLC.