Kislak Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Belleville, New Jersey

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4.7 million sale of a 28-unit multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. The property at 5-22 Carpenter Terrace consists of seven buildings that each house four units, several of which have value-add potential. Matt Weilheimer and Tom Scatuorchio of Kislak represented the seller, an entity doing business as Belleville28 LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Rodani Homes LLC.