IRVINGTON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4.7 million sale of two apartment buildings totaling 47 units in the Northern New Jersey community of Irvington. The building at 15 Chester Ave. has 33 units, and the building at 628-630 Lyons Ave. has 14 units. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the sellers, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction. Sweetwood also procured the buyer, CY Management LLC.