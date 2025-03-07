Friday, March 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kislak Negotiates $4M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

MILLBURN, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4 million sale of a 15-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Millburn. The three-story building at 357 Millburn Ave. was originally constructed in 1927 and houses 11 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units that were fully occupied at the time of sale, as well as four retail spaces. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller, P&D Partners LP, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Walton Millburn LLC.

You may also like

IPA Arranges $60.9M in Redevelopment Financing for Mixed-Use...

SimonCRE Acquires 64 Acres for Mixed-Use Project in...

CBRE Brokers $23.5M Sale of The Forum at...

Diversified Healthcare Trust Sells 82,266 SF Industrial Facility...

Echo Real Estate Capital Buys 70,631 SF Rampart...

JLL Negotiates $88.2M Sale of Cobbler Square Apartment...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 100,977 SF Tosa Health...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $8.2M Sale of Two...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Retail Property...