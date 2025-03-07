Kislak Negotiates $4M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

MILLBURN, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $4 million sale of a 15-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Millburn. The three-story building at 357 Millburn Ave. was originally constructed in 1927 and houses 11 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units that were fully occupied at the time of sale, as well as four retail spaces. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller, P&D Partners LP, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Walton Millburn LLC.