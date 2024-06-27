Thursday, June 27, 2024
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kislak Negotiates $5.2M Partial Sale of Housing Cooperative in Elizabeth, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the partial sale of Tudor Court, an 85-unit housing cooperative located at 800-822 N. Broad St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. The sale included 46 of the units and fetched an all-cash price of $5.2 million. The units were fully occupied at the time of sale. Janet Bortz and Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

