Kislak Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

Winfield-Scott-Tower-Elizabeth

Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, New Jersey, totals 48 units. The property was originally built in 1927.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $6.2 million sale of Winfield Scott Tower, a 48-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. The 10-story building, which includes 26,000 square feet of retail space, was originally constructed in 1927 as a hotel and banquet hall and converted to residential use in the 1990s. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller, a private lender that previously acquired the property out of foreclosure, in the transaction. Squires also procured the buyer, Magill Real Estate.

