LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $6.4 million sale of Rose Gardens, a 32-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. Built in 1955, the property houses two studios and 30 one-bedroom apartments. Daniel Lanni of Kislak represented the seller, an entity doing business as Rose 3 Holdings LLC, in the transaction. Lanni also procured the undisclosed buyer.