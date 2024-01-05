Kislak Negotiates $6.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

MORRISTOWN, N.J. ­— Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $6.8 million sale of Ridgedale Commons, a 29-unit apartment complex that is under construction in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. The property will ultimately comprise one one-bedroom unit, 27 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit, with four residences being subject to income restrictions. Joseph Keenan of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.