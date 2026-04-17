Friday, April 17, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvaniaSeniors Housing

Kislak Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Seniors Housing Development Site in Millersville, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MILLERSVILLE, PA. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of a seniors housing development site in Millersville, a suburb of Lancaster. The 67-acre site at 306 S. Duke St. is the future home of a 420-unit, age-restricted community that will be known as The Village at Funk’s Farms. Plans for the project also include a healthcare facility with up to 75 beds. Matt Wolf of Kislak represented the seller, HHF Real Estate, in the transaction and the buyer, Burkentine Builders.

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