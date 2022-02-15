Kislak Negotiates $7M Sale of Retail Property in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey
EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $7 million sale of a 5,585-square-foot retail property in Egg Harbor City, located in Atlantic County. The property is under construction and is preleased to convenience store operator Wawa for 20 years on a triple-net basis. Jason Pucci and Justin Lupo of Kislak represented the buyer, Kamson Corp., in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.
