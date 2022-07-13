Kislak Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Three Multifamily Properties in North Arlington, New Jersey

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $8.4 million sale of three multifamily properties totaling 43 units in North Arlington, located in Bergen County. All structures were originally built more than 100 years ago and include four office spaces and three retail units. Scott Davidovic, Michael Kossak and Andrew Scheinerman of Kislak brokered the deals. The sellers were family partnerships that sold the assets to a single buyer, with all parties involved requesting anonymity.