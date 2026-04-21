Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Kislak Negotiates $8.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $8.8 million sale of a 14-unit apartment building in Woodcliff Lake, located near the New York-New Jersey border. The three-story building at 62 Broadway was completed in 2019 and includes five retail spaces. According to Apartments.com, the building houses one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 755 to 1,150 square feet. Jason Pucci and Barry Waisbrod of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction, and Michael Todaro of Serhant Real Estate procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

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