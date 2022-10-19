Kislak Negotiates $8M Sale of Two Northern New Jersey Apartment Complexes

ORANGE AND EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the sale of two apartment complexes totaling 68 units in Northern New Jersey for a combined price of $8 million. The property at 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange totals 22 units, and the complex at 453-475 Park Ave. in Orange comprises 46 units. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.