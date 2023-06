LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $9.7 million sale of Virginia Court Apartments, a 52-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. Built in 1963, the five-building property houses 20 one-bedroom units and 32 two-bedroom units. Barry Waisbrod of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.