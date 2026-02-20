Kislak Negotiates $90M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the $90 million sale of a portfolio of 10 multifamily properties totaling 540 units in Northern New Jersey. The properties range in size from 14 to 275 units and are scattered across municipalities such as Roselle Park, Elizabeth and Rahway. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller, New Jersey-based owner-operator Landmark Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.



