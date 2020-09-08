REBusinessOnline

Kislak Negotiates Industrial Leases Totaling 26,318 SF in Cranbury, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

CRANBURY, N.J. — Kislak Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. has negotiated several industrial leases totaling 26,318 square feet at Campus 130, an 85,000-square-foot industrial flex property located in the Central New Jersey city of Cranbury. Summit Solar Co., Aquabella, Guardian Protection Services and GenZ Distribution are among the new tenants to commit to space at the building. Peter Wisniewski of Kislak handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  