Kislak Negotiates Industrial Leases Totaling 26,318 SF in Cranbury, New Jersey

CRANBURY, N.J. — Kislak Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. has negotiated several industrial leases totaling 26,318 square feet at Campus 130, an 85,000-square-foot industrial flex property located in the Central New Jersey city of Cranbury. Summit Solar Co., Aquabella, Guardian Protection Services and GenZ Distribution are among the new tenants to commit to space at the building. Peter Wisniewski of Kislak handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenants.