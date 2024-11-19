Kislak Negotiates Sale of 176-Unit Apartment Complex in Williamstown, New Jersey

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the sale of Laurelton Village Apartments, a 176-unit multifamily complex in Williamstown, about 25 miles south of Philadelphia. Built in 1970, the property exclusively offers two-bedroom units that are housed in 14 buildings on a nine-acre site. Amenities include a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Jason Pucci of Kislak represented the seller, an affiliate of New Jersey-based investment firm Kamson Corp., in the deal. Barry Waisbrod, also with Kislak, procured the buyer. The deal traded in conjunction with a 14-unit apartment complex in Bergen County for a combined price of $31 million.