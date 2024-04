RAHWAY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 6,400-square-foot retail property in the Northern New Jersey community of Rahway. The single-story building was constructed in 1950 and was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Daniel Lanni of Kislak represented the seller, LMN Financial Group, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed private investment group as the buyer.