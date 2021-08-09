Kislak Negotiates Sales of Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 88 Units in New Jersey
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the sales of three multifamily properties totaling 88 units in various parts of New Jersey. The three assets sold for a combined $9 million. The properties include the 41-unit East Park Apartments in Vineland, located in the southern part of the state; the 30-site Farrell Place Manufactured Home Community in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill; and a 17-unit complex in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the sellers and procured the buyers in all three deals.
