Kislak Negotiates Sales of Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 88 Units in New Jersey

East Park Apartments in Vineland, New Jersey, sold for $3.9 million.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the sales of three multifamily properties totaling 88 units in various parts of New Jersey. The three assets sold for a combined $9 million. The properties include the 41-unit East Park Apartments in Vineland, located in the southern part of the state; the 30-site Farrell Place Manufactured Home Community in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill; and a 17-unit complex in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the sellers and procured the buyers in all three deals.