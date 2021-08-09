REBusinessOnline

Kislak Negotiates Sales of Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 88 Units in New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

East Park Apartments in Vineland, New Jersey, sold for $3.9 million.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has negotiated the sales of three multifamily properties totaling 88 units in various parts of New Jersey. The three assets sold for a combined $9 million. The properties include the 41-unit East Park Apartments in Vineland, located in the southern part of the state; the 30-site Farrell Place Manufactured Home Community in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill; and a 17-unit complex in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the sellers and procured the buyers in all three deals.

