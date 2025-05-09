Kitson & Partners Adds 20 New Tenants at Shops at Yellow Pine Shopping Center in Southwest Florida

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Kitson & Partners has signed 20 new leases to its tenant lineup at The Shops at Yellow Pine, a 120,000-square-foot shopping center located within the master-planned community of Babcock Ranch in Punta Gorda. Situated north of Crescent B Commons, a Publix-anchored shopping center, The Shops at Yellow Pine comprises three multi-tenant buildings and two standalone outparcels along Cypress Parkway.

Five Guys, Marshalls, Ace Hardware, Five Below and Hope Chiropractic are already open at the center, while Panera Bread, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Verizon Wireless are expected to open in June. Several more tenants will follow later in the year, including Carvel; Papa Johns; Yummy Thai and Chinese; HomeGoods; Ulta Beauty; Aesthetics Lounge & Spa; Fountain Pools; Tipsy Nail Salon; Seymour Orthodontics; Tampa General Hospital (TGH) urgent care and medical services; and seafood and steak restaurant Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill, which will occupy its own building overlooking Sunset Lake.

Additionally, outdoor seating areas will be available for use throughout the development, which is slated to open this summer.