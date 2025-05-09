Friday, May 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Five Guys, Marshalls, Ace Hardware, Five Below and Hope Chiropractic are already open at The Shops at Yellow Pine.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Kitson & Partners Adds 20 New Tenants at Shops at Yellow Pine Shopping Center in Southwest Florida

by John Nelson

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Kitson & Partners has signed 20 new leases to its tenant lineup at The Shops at Yellow Pine, a 120,000-square-foot shopping center located within the master-planned community of Babcock Ranch in Punta Gorda. Situated north of Crescent B Commons, a Publix-anchored shopping center, The Shops at Yellow Pine comprises three multi-tenant buildings and two standalone outparcels along Cypress Parkway.

Five Guys, Marshalls, Ace Hardware, Five Below and Hope Chiropractic are already open at the center, while Panera Bread, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Verizon Wireless are expected to open in June. Several more tenants will follow later in the year, including Carvel; Papa Johns; Yummy Thai and Chinese; HomeGoods; Ulta Beauty; Aesthetics Lounge & Spa; Fountain Pools; Tipsy Nail Salon; Seymour Orthodontics; Tampa General Hospital (TGH) urgent care and medical services; and seafood and steak restaurant Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill, which will occupy its own building overlooking Sunset Lake.

Additionally, outdoor seating areas will be available for use throughout the development, which is slated to open this summer.

You may also like

Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 125-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $55.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Denton...

Urban Moment Completes 293-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in...

Collier Cos. Closes on Land Acquisition in Metro...

BWE Provides $32.3M HUD-Insured Loan to Refinance Greystone...

Fibergrate Opens 13,126 SF Office Headquarters at The...

NAI Charleston Arranges Sale of 57,659 SF Shopping...

Partnership Begins Redevelopment of Old Cloverdale Village Retail...

Keeley Construction Underway on 132,000 SF Industrial Expansion...