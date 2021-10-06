REBusinessOnline

Kittle Opens 135-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Slidell, Louisiana

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily

SLIDELL, LA. — Indianapolis, Ind.-based Kittle Property Group Inc. has opened The Lofts at Canterbury, a Phase III workforce housing development in Slidell. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 685 square feet to 1,110 square feet.

The 135-unit community has a total of 39 one-bedroom, 64 two bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartment homes. The units feature faux-wood flooring, a washer and dryer in each home, balconies and ceiling fans. Garages are also available for rent to residents.

Community amenities include a fitness center, game room, community room, business center and pool. The Lofts at Canterbury is a pet-friendly community.

Located at 301 Spartan Drive, Lofts at Canterbury is located about 31.5 miles from New Orleans.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews