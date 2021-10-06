Kittle Opens 135-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Slidell, Louisiana

SLIDELL, LA. — Indianapolis, Ind.-based Kittle Property Group Inc. has opened The Lofts at Canterbury, a Phase III workforce housing development in Slidell. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 685 square feet to 1,110 square feet.

The 135-unit community has a total of 39 one-bedroom, 64 two bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartment homes. The units feature faux-wood flooring, a washer and dryer in each home, balconies and ceiling fans. Garages are also available for rent to residents.

Community amenities include a fitness center, game room, community room, business center and pool. The Lofts at Canterbury is a pet-friendly community.

Located at 301 Spartan Drive, Lofts at Canterbury is located about 31.5 miles from New Orleans.