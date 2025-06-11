Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestOffice

KJ Commercial Assembles Land Site for New Citizens State Bank Headquarters in Metro Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

ROYAL OAK, MICH. — KJ Commercial has assisted Citizens State Bank (CSB) in the multi-parcel land assemblage for its new headquarters in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. After evaluating a range of opportunities, including existing buildings and redevelopment sites, the team decided that a ground-up development was the optimal long-term plan. Kevin Jappaya, David Jappaya and Preston Rabban of KJ Commercial identified a site in the Woodward Avenue corridor and negotiated the off-market purchase of the adjacent property, enabling the assemblage of the necessary acreage for CSB. The transaction closed simultaneously with two separate sellers. A timeline for construction was not provided.  

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 17,704 SF...

CORFAC International Member Survey: Deal Activity Is on...

Gantry Secures $9M Refinancing for Office Building in...

Kidder Mathews Directs $6.7M Sale of Anchor House...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 367-Unit Self-Storage...

SRS Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 14,966 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 135,049 SF...

ShopOne, Joint Venture Partners Purchase Food Lion-Anchored Shopping...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Medical...