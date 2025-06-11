KJ Commercial Assembles Land Site for New Citizens State Bank Headquarters in Metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK, MICH. — KJ Commercial has assisted Citizens State Bank (CSB) in the multi-parcel land assemblage for its new headquarters in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. After evaluating a range of opportunities, including existing buildings and redevelopment sites, the team decided that a ground-up development was the optimal long-term plan. Kevin Jappaya, David Jappaya and Preston Rabban of KJ Commercial identified a site in the Woodward Avenue corridor and negotiated the off-market purchase of the adjacent property, enabling the assemblage of the necessary acreage for CSB. The transaction closed simultaneously with two separate sellers. A timeline for construction was not provided.