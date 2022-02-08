KJ Commercial Brokers $10.5M Sale of Retail Center in Dearborn, Michigan

DEARBORN, MICH. — KJ Commercial has brokered the sale of a 52,000-square-foot retail center in Dearborn for $10.5 million. Rite Aid and Goodwill anchor the fully leased property. Kevin Jappaya and David Jappaya of KJ Commercial represented the seller, the center’s original developer, as well as the buyer, a local real estate investor. The transaction marked the first time that the property traded hands.