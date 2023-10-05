KJ Commercial Brokers $10.8M Sale of Goddard Square Shopping Center in Taylor, Michigan

TAYLOR, MICH. — KJ Commercial has brokered the $10.8 million sale of the Goddard Square shopping center in Taylor, just east of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. The property comprises a 77,340-square-foot shopping center, a 6,624-square-foot retail outlot building and an adjoining five-acre land parcel. Some of the tenants include Planet Fitness, Dunham’s Sports, Cattleman’s Grocery and Del Taco. Kevin Jappaya, David Jappaya and Preston Rabban of KJ Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction, which closed in 75 days. Buyer and seller information was not provided.