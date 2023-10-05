Thursday, October 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetail

KJ Commercial Brokers $10.8M Sale of Goddard Square Shopping Center in Taylor, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

TAYLOR, MICH. — KJ Commercial has brokered the $10.8 million sale of the Goddard Square shopping center in Taylor, just east of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. The property comprises a 77,340-square-foot shopping center, a 6,624-square-foot retail outlot building and an adjoining five-acre land parcel. Some of the tenants include Planet Fitness, Dunham’s Sports, Cattleman’s Grocery and Del Taco. Kevin Jappaya, David Jappaya and Preston Rabban of KJ Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction, which closed in 75 days. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

You may also like

MIG Real Estate Buys 456-Unit Waterleaf Apartment Complex...

LXP Industrial Sells 127,144 SF Flight Training Facility...

Palisade Partners Sells B Street LoHi Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $16.2M Sale of Landmark on 67th...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Self-Storage...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Two...

Flaherty & Collins Breaks Ground on $65M Luxury...

JLL Arranges $59.9M Sale of Loyola University Outpatient...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $21.5M Sale of Avalon...