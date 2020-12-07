KKR Acquires 1.8 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas, Houston for $171M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS AND HOUSTON — Global investment firm KKR (NYSE: KKR) has acquired a 1.8 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Dallas and Houston for $171 million. The portfolio consists of two fulfillment and distribution centers, one in each market, that were both fully leased to two different investment-grade tenants on a long-term basis at the time of sale. Houston-based Hines developed and sold the assets, which have an average construction vintage of 2019. KKR now owns more than 20 million square feet of industrial real estate throughout the United States.